It’s not live from New York, but rather live from Somerset – “#seemyset LIVE!” that is.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has expanded his offerings on Facebook Live to include several businesses, artists and musicians who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The result is “#seemyset LIVE!” – a show that is promised to be offered three times a week while the outbreak and social distancing recommendations are in place.
Two episodes already have made their way to the platform. The show’s debut last Thursday featured Get Ur Smoke On BBQ and its owner, Josh Anderson, and provided the audience with music from Somerset’s Cody Lee Meece.
On Friday, Keck joined Lacy Hilliard at her studio, Wandering Elm Photography, while Emily Galloway from The Band Eleanor showed off her musical talents.
The series is set to show new episodes three times a week: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, and noon on Mondays and Fridays. If you happen to miss the live stream of those episodes, or just happen to want to watch them again, they will remained archived on the city’s Facebook page.
Along with showcasing businesses, musicians and artists, Keck wants to provide the community with updates about the COVID-19 pandemic and other important issues.
“The genesis of this is we’re going to continue to social distance, [and] we’re going to continue to find ways to innovate, to create, to promote the great things that were going on in this community before all of this coronavirus madness happened,” Keck said.
“I’m so excited about it,” Keck said. “I hope you all, as we push through, as we continue to social distance effectively, that you’ll join me for these. That we have fun doing these things together, because it’s important. We’re all looking for those opportunities, that light at the end of the tunnel, to give us hope, optimism, and a little bit of encouragement.”
Upcoming scheduled guests include Jarfly Brewing Company’s Daniel Stroud and musician Spooky Fox, set to be streamed live at noon Monday, April 27.
As a part of the show, viewers will learn how they can support that episode’s featured business and virtually tip the performing artist or musician.
Keck asked those interested in the show to follow the city’s Facebook page for schedule updates.
City officials also stated that they hope to continue the series in some form even after the COVID-19 crisis is over.
“Anyone interested in being featured should e-mail Leslie Ikerd at likerd@cityofsomerset.com and include their name; whether they are a business, artist or musician; phone number; email address; if their business or talent is their primary source of income; and their availability,” read a statement from the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.