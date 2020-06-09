Apparently, there's enough juice in the Energy Center to get all the way to New York.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck's recent op-ed piece, "I'm Mayor of a Small City in Kentucky. We Can Safely Open," ran in the New York Times, perhaps the nation's newspaper of note, with a publishing date of June 9.
"It was neat," said Keck. "I appreciate them giving a conservative mayor from the heartland a voice. I think it's a message that people in metro areas need to hear."
Keck said he didn't submit it; rather, he said the Times actually reached out to him. He's not totally sure how he got on their radar, though a column of his being published in the Louisville Courier-Journal may have drawn the attention of larger publications.
He said the individual he spoke with at the Times professed to be a fond of Kentucky due to the bourbon trail, and was interested in a point of view from this region. Keck worked on the op-ed piece with the times for about a week-and-a-half.
"It might have been just dumb luck," said Keck of the opportunity.
In the column, Keck talked about how local efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus have been apparently effective, but the economy continues to struggle, with a high unemployment rate. He made the case for more personalized approaches to dealing with re-opening the country based on the needs and conditions of specific areas.
"Local leaders should be empowered to advance their economies when risk-mitigation efforts have proven effective," said Keck in the op-ed piece. "When these strategies, combined with consistent testing, stabilize the number of new cases, it demonstrates we've done our part to flatten the curve. We can protect lives while also preserving livelihoods. My administration has chosen to weigh the consequences of inaction — and we know there is risk in every decision we make. But we deserve better.
"The playing field is vastly different for rural and urban America on many issues, and this pandemic is no exception," he added. "Local leaders should be trusted to coach their communities through this crisis using a playbook uniquely suited to their experiences."
Keck said he hadn't heard much feedback yet as of Tuesday afternoon, "other than a few text messages and people that think it's kind of neat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.