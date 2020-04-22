On Wednesday, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck unveiled his proposal for reopening local businesses that have been shuttered due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Keck said he developed the guidelines based on Governor Andy Beshear’s request for plans to reopen businesses safely and strategically.
“The state of Kentucky has been a leader in early social distancing efforts and flattening the curve to combat COVID-19,” Keck said. “I look forward to collaborating with the governor to help reopen our community in a responsible, strategic way.”
The plan makes clear that phases only begin once the area has had a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases during a 14-day period.
The plan would be monitored by local government agencies and the health department, and, according to the information sent by Mayor Keck’s office, “Failure to comply would result in business closure.”
Businesses Keck looks to open immediately on a one-in, one-out basis include medical and elective practices such as chiropractors, optometrists, dentists and other elective procedures, as well as professional services such as hair salons, barbers, pet groomers and attorneys.
Keck also wants to see restaurants be allowed to resume in-house service at a 50 percent capacity, and allow certain retail establishments and gyms to be allowed to open initially at 50 percent capacity.
Should conditions continue to improve during a 14-day period, those businesses would be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.
A day earlier, Keck discussed the as of yet unveiled plans through a video posted on Facebook, as well as updating the public on SomerSplash water park season passes.
Keck said in the video that wanted to make clear he and the city’s administration were taking the virus and all guidelines seriously.
“But you can also care about the livelihoods and the future of our community, of our people, and they’re not mutually exclusive,” Keck said.
“… If you’re in support of strategic reentry, that doesn’t mean that you’re against saving lives. It doesn’t mean that we should stop being prudent. I don’t accept the fact that folks say that if we reopen pieces of our economy that we have blood on our hands. I do care deeply about the lives of everyone, and that means the livelihoods, and that means the literal lives and wellbeing of all our citizens.”
Keck also expanded on comments made last week about the possible opening of SomerSplash water park, saying that whatever happens, those who have paid for season passes will be made whole.
He said he was not certain how that would come about just yet, whether it would be in the form of credit, of being able to use the pass next year or in the form of refunds, but that decision would be made later.
The opening of the water park, traditionally on Memorial Day weekend, will be delayed, with Keck having said a decision on when to open has been delayed to mid-May.
Keck then turned his attention to those who have paid fees for the city’s soccer season, saying they will see refunds due to the cancelation of the spring sport.
Finally, Keck offered words to the graduating class of 2020, saying sorry to the for not being able to return to school.
“I think in many ways it’s tragic,” he said, adding that he will work with school administrators to find a way for their graduations to be honored in a way they deserve.
