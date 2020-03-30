Somerset Mayor Alan Keck's word of the week?
Service.
It's important to note, however, that service is not just about making the donation or going out of one's way to do a good deed. It's also about simply being respectful and getting along with each other in the midst of a tough situation, and understanding that situation from all sides.
"I want us to really focus on what we can do for others," said Keck over a Facebook Live address on Monday afternoon. "What are opportunities for us to get outside of our own bubble, not necessarily getting out of the house, but how can we help? How can we serve others?"
He later noted, "Instead of casting stones, let's think about solutions."
In particular, Keck noted two local agencies in need: God's Food Pantry and the Kentucky Blood Center. Keck said the City of Somerset is donating an immediate $1,000 to God's Food Pantry to help them keep up with demand in a challenging time, but asked that citizens consider making a monetary donation as well.
"There is an imminent need for funding at God's Food Pantry," said Keck of the local food bank "God's Food Pantry and (executive director) Brenda Russell have done an amazing job of providing food to folks in the community that go without. Now, that need is greater than ever. We have the ability to distribute this food, but we need funding. ... Yeah, they still need food, but because of the virus, it's a little tricky to deliver, so Brenda's really hoping to get monetary donations so she can order food in bulk and then distribute it. We're in a season right now where really the focus is the basics."
Those wishing to donate can mail to P.O. Box 259, Somerset, Ky., 42501; call 606-679-8560; or make a PayPal Electronic Donation to gfp8560@gmail.com.
Likewise, blood donations are a priority. With the inability to hold organized blood drives and less people getting out, the Kentucky Blood Center is in need of supply, said Keck, and a visit to the "world-class facility" off of U.S. 27 near Kroger Marketplace will help a worthy cause; "Go give blood if you can," said Keck.
The mayor also encouraged citizens spending more time at home to fill out their 2020 Census forms. "It's important that we track where people are, how many people live in each community, and it's vital for us to do that in Somerset. We haven't grown in many years, but I submit that if we take this census seriously, perhaps there are more people that live in the city limits than we understand. The closer we can get to 15,000, there are some funding benefits that come with that growth. Please take the time while you're sheltered in place, while you're healthy at home, take the time to fill out the census data."
As far as ongoing guidelines regarding the coronavirus situation, Keck encouraged people and their to stay home if they're sick and not go to work or go out and play with other children.
"We're learning now what's essential and what's not essential, as it pertains to some," said Keck. "In government, I've said I think all workers are essential. All people are essential. I don't like that designation but I understand why they're trying to use it."
Anyone over 80 should take recommendations seriously, and even those over 60 be "careful and prudent," as well as those with underlying medical conditions. While going in nursing homes isn't safe for the elderly there, which Keck noted is "sad," he suggested maybe a drive by and wave through the window or holding up a sign would still allow you to make some kind of contact with a loved one.
"I understand you want to put a smile on their face, you want them to feel loved, but maybe use FaceTime (phone app), try other ways, definitely send text messages, write them a letter, those types of things," said the mayor.
Keck also advised to continue avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people, to practice good hygiene in washing one's hands and being careful what one touches, and to avoid discretionary travel.
"It's important that we're unselfish, and that we take this opportunity to stay at home with our families very seriously," said Keck.
However, Keck also noted that he's seen chatter on social media that's "starting to get a little bit critical" as people become restless while largely stuck at home as a reaction to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"We're starting to shame others because of some of their behavior," said Keck. "I know that if you see someone playing basketball, maybe it's frustrating. But we should have also been maybe understanding that there could have been a kid without anything else to do that wanted to go and shoot ball. Maybe he was doing it by himself. But because some of us are abusing these privileges to get outside and do things, then we're being forced to take rims down and nobody gets to enjoy those benefits.
"I also want us to think that we're not victims," he added. "We have an opportunity to be empowered, to get through this. I don't like that victim mentality. I understand (Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's) desire to create this hotline that we can call in when people aren't acting as they're supposed to, but also I don't want to become a society of tattletales, or a society of folks that are looking to call Big Brother government every time we have a problem. Let's handle this like adults. Let's handle this responsibly."
While Facebook Live chats are nothing new for Keck, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the Somerset Mayor has been answering questions and trying to convey messages of positivity rather than issuing mandates and shaming of those who don't comply. While Monday's chat didn't take any questions, citizens were able to leave comments on the live feed at the City of Somerset Facebook page, where the video could be viewed.
Keck also addressed the devastating economic costs of the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, and issued a challenge to look for innovative ways to promote a return to normalcy and letting suffering people earn a living again while still practicing common sense measures to contain how the virus moves.
"True compassion, true love, should be verbs. Those things should generate action," he said. "... Yes, we're going to jump-start the economy; we're going to have to at some point. And I've been really frustrated when we start talking about lives vs. business. Look, business is made up of people who are living life, and have to work for a living and have to pay bills. It's not lives vs. business; it's lives and lives. And they're not 'vs.' anything.
"We have to start thinking about ways that we can keep everybody healthy, and we can get the rest of the world started again," he continued. "We've got all this free time; well, why don't we start thinking about solutions? Are we gonna think about ways we can start going back to the dentist or get our hair cut again, but do so safely and responsibly? You know, this thing may last 6-8 more weeks. Are we going to find ways to make our restaurants safe for us to go into? Perhaps that means 50 percent capacity; perhaps that means two-hour blocks, where after that two-hour window, the restaurant gets shut down for 15-20 minutes, and we clean it, and then the next two-hour block gets to come in. ... Let's find ways to make this an opportunity to get better — to innovate, to create, to adapt."
Keck advised not putting forth the worst-case scenario in a state of anxiety and fear; "I choose to be continue to be positive," he said. "To stay calm, to be optimistic. To yes, take this very seriously, but to do so in a manner that sees the best in each of us. To do so in a manner that looks to a brighter future. Because I know that America always overcomes, and we always get through it."
The mayor also mentioned a challenge he put out on Twitter Monday morning for social media users not to share or post anything unless it's of a positive tone, with the goal of trying it for a week to see improved mental health.
"The longer this thing goes, we have to be sensitive not to allow it to tear us apart," he added. "I've noticed a little bit more of that in the last week. A little bit more shaming, a little bit more divisiveness, a little bit more of, 'You don't understand.' Well, this is uncharted waters for all of us."
He added, "There's going to be a mental health challenge at the end of this. It's up to us as leaders to ensure that we're being positive in the valley. I know that's hard. But as I shared last week about a scripture, that we need to consider it joy whenever we face these trials, because the testing of our faith can produce perseverance. That's really what I'm interested in here."
