One might say Somerset Mayor Alan Keck was ahead of the curve. Last Thursday, Keck took to Facebook Live to discuss his vision for reopening businesses in the time of the coronavirus.
By that evening, President Donald Trump had presented the federal plan and policies for doing just that, and on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear presented the plan he wanted in place to be able to do the same.
Many of those federal and state requirements overlap. The hope is to provide more testing capabilities and more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the battle against the virus.
Governor Beshear also wants to see 14 consecutive days of decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, and plans in place to prepare for a possible spike in the number of cases after the first wave of eased restrictions, as well as proven protection for at-risk citizens
On Monday, Mayor Keck responded to Beshear’s plan.
“I appreciate the governor laying out his guidelines,” Keck said. “While they largely match the federal guidelines, I am hopeful Kentucky will be a leader in workplace re-entry strategies. The time isn’t here yet, but we need to give our local employers some tentative timelines so they can plan. In developing these, I’m hopeful the governor will consider input from mayors, who are closest to the people. It’s not a light-switch, and any plan will have to be gradual.
In Keck’s video last week, he called upon state and federal leaders to look into reopening healthcare options that have been shut down, including some elective procedures, chiropractors and dentists.
He also said he wanted to look at opening up businesses that are primarily staffed with independent contractors, such as hair salons, barbers and tattoo artists.
When asked specifically about having a plan in case of having a spike in cases, Keck said Pulaski has a plan in place.
“Our hospital is ready and able to handle this, should it occur. We have been in constant communication and will continue to be, and we appreciate all of their efforts,” Keck said.
Ever since the coronavirus outbreak began, many gatherings and meetings have been canceled to prevent having a large number of people congregating. Somerset’s city council meetings are no exception. Simply holding the meetings with city officials would run afoul of the federal guidelines of having no more than 10 people, as there are 12 councilors that would need to be in attendance, as well as Keck and others.
So, far, two council meetings have been canceled, but plans are in place to be able to hold a meeting online in the future.
“I do look forward to getting back to formal meetings, but our next meeting will likely be on Zoom,” Keck said. “The first priority is their safety and safety of the public who often attends our meetings.”
