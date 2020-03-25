In a joint Facebook Live stream, County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that certain tax deadlines have been extended, updated the public on local COVID-19 numbers, and reminded citizens of the hotline number to call in case of an emergency.
Kelley announced that the filing deadline for the county’s occupational net profit tax has been extended to July 15, the same filing date that has been given for state and federal (IRS) income tax filing.
Keck said the city would follow suit by extending the filing deadline for its occupational net profit tax.
Additionally, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced that the deadline for paying 2019 property tax bills still unpaid has been extended from April 15 to May 15.
“As we approach the end of that extension period, the Finance Cabinet and Department of Revenue officials will reevaluate the progress made during this emergency declaration, and a determination will be made at that time regarding whether or not an additional extension of time is needed,” PCSO stated.
Kelley also confirmed that a fifth Pulaski resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, saying the new case was connected to the first diagnosed case, attending the same church.
Keck stressed that those who contract the virus are people who deserve compassion.
“Theses are members of our society. These are our friends and family. It could happen to me or you. … I want to make sure we’re not demonizing those who get it,” Keck said.
Kelley reminded Pulaskians that the county has set up a hotline to help people with food and medical supplies.
Those who have a condition that keeps them from getting out in the public, or have problems with transportation, Kelley urged them to call 606-451-0810.
Keck said to call the number also if you want to help or make a donation. He added that the city of Somerset is encouraging its citizens to use this same number.
Keck said some people had asked him to create a hotline for Somerset residents, but Keck said the city was rallying around the county’s number. “I think it’s working out well.”
Kelley said also that it was important for people to continue to help through charitable donations or however they can.
He said he has seen a lot of people volunteering. “That makes me proud as your county judge-executive, to see people who are actually wanting to go above and beyond right now to help out their neighbors, and I encourage that,” he said.
“Keep doing what you’re doing.”
He put out the call on behalf of the Kentucky Blood Center, asking for healthy people to donate if possible.
“With everything going on right now, they are seeing a shortage of donors. However, the need is constant,” Kelley said.
He said the Blood Center will have a clean, safe environment to donate in.
County government has set up a place on its website that offers the most up-to-date information on local COVID-19 response as is possible, Kelley said. The website is pcgovt.com.
In closing, Kelley asked people to have enough food and medicine at home to take care of their family “for a week” – saying the supply chain is healthy and there is no danger of not getting food.
Keck put it more bluntly, telling people not to hoard supplies.
“Don’t be a butthole,” Keck said.
