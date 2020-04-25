Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley went solo for Friday’s community update on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and how the local economy might reopen while ensuring public safety.
Judge Kelley said he had had several discussions with Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson about reopening local communities.The judge noted that his office had received several calls regarding a proposal Mayor Keck has submitted to Governor Andy Beshear.
“I just want to clarify to our public that that was only a proposal,” Judge Kelley said. “By no means does it mean we’re open right now. We still have to follow our governor’s guidance in this. He is our authority in the state of Kentucky.”
The judge went over Gov. Beshear’s plan to reopen Kentucky for business in phases, adding it is evolving daily and he is hopeful that can occur next month.
“If we get in too big of a hurry,” Kelley said, “if things start becoming too chaotic and people are not following the guidelines, I’m sure that there will be a period where they’ll probably have to pull it back in for a time. None of us want that; we want to go forward together and stay healthy as we do.”
Gov. Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” initiative can be found at govstatus.egov.com. Beginning Monday, certain non-urgent healthcare services may resume. It also marks the beginning of Phase I, for which the governor will be looking to meet seven benchmarks before the commonwealth enters Phase II: 14 days of decreasing cases, Increased testing capacity and contact tracing, Personal protective equipment (PPE) availability, Ability to protect at-risk populations, Ability to social distance and follow the CDC’s guidelines on large gatherings, Preparedness for possible future spike, and Status of vaccine and treatment.
“Please do not try to jump the gun and open your businesses prematurely,” Judge Kelley said. “It will cause us as a whole, I think, to suffer because we will see spikes in our cases here and then the governor will likely pull back on his attempts to open this early.”
According to Judge Kelley, the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) is prepared to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) on behalf of local businesses with the possibility that FEMA can reimburse up to 75 percent of the costs. For more information, call 606-451-0810. That number also is the Pulaski County Essentials Hotline for individuals who may need food or medications delivered because they are unable to leave their homes.
As of Friday morning, the judge reported, Pulaski County’s total number of positive/presumed positive COVID-19 cases had increased to 39. By Friday night, the total was 40.
“The good news is that 30 of those have fully recovered and are released from isolation,” Kelley added. “We’ve had two deaths, which is very unfortunate. We still pray for those families…daily.”
Of the eight active cases at this time, none are hospitalized but instead are in self isolation.
“You’ve done a good job, Pulaski County, of keeping this curve flat,” he continued. “I know we’re all anxious to try to get back to somewhat normal lives and that’s been a big topic of discussion throughout our community, throughout the state and throughout the country.”
Kelley opined that all levels of government should work together to move forward slowly and patiently. “We are going to do all that we can to protect you and your family during this time,” he said of county government.
The judge also talked about the drive-thru testing which wrapped up Thursday after three days in The Center for Rural Development’s parking lot. A partnership between the commonwealth and Kroger Health.
“The goal was to test 1,000 people for the coronavirus,” Judge Kelley said. “We fell just a little short of that goal. I believe we ended up with close to 800 tests that were provided in those three days.
Judge Kelley attributed some of that shortfall to rainy weather. He went on to say that out of 400 tests results which were already back, four were positive. Three, he said, were not from the Lake Cumberland district — let alone Pulaski County. The other’s residency hadn’t yet been determined Friday afternoon. The judge thanked everyone who had involvement in the event.
