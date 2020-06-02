County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck were both chomping at the bit to start new projects, discussing plans for new parks, new entertainment opportunities and infrastructure during a virtual State of the County and City Address, hosted by Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue.
The discussion took place Tuesday in place of the Chamber’s usual monthly dinner at the Center for Rural Development. As it was, Clue, Keck and Kelley simply broadcast the discussion from the Center via Facebook and radio.
Among Kelley’s talking points was the creation of an Ag Expo Center.
More information should be available by mid-July, but Kelley said that a Request for Information has been put out nationwide to see if someone has an interest in creating the center.
Kelley said such a center would be a boon for tourism.
“We’re going to be able to serve up to 3,000 visitors at once,” he said. “There will be an attached RV park where people can come to agriculture and livestock shows, music concerts, demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, church events, school archery competitions, you name it.”
Kelley also said the county is working on a design for a new community park that would complement the baseball and soccer fields located at Cal Ripken and Somersport.
Kelley said they hope to offer more sports fields, a walking track and a fishing and duck pond.
He then hinted that they would consider building an indoor sports center as part of that, but he gave no timeframe for any of these plans.
Mayor Keck also introduced the idea of a new park for Somerset.
“I’m going to be presenting a plan to city council to build a sensory park downtown,” he said.
“It’s an inclusive playspace that’s designed to meet the physical, sensory and also the socialization needs of others. It’s going to be the first of its kind worldwide and I’m really proud to announce those plans soon.”
Keck also pointed to improvements at Rocky Hollow Park, saying that improvements were being made to the walking track and disk golf areas, as well as the recent painting of the basketball courts.
In other city news, Keck said the new Farmers Market, located on East Mount Vernon Street, is almost ready to go and will be opening “later this month.”
The popular downtown festivals have been put on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and plans to host a Kentucky Derby-themed festival for 2020 have been scrapped due to the moving of the Derby to Saturday before Labor Day.
As such, the first festival for 2020 is scheduled to be the return of the Moonlight Festival in October.
Turning his eyes to fixing infrastructure, Keck said that Somerset’s new budget included $5 million to create an addition for the wastewater plant, and $7 million will be earmarked for a water department project. Keck said that would help to continue to provide safe, clean water for a large part of Pulaski County.
Infrastructure-wise, Kelley discussed the KentuckyWired project and said that it was going live “real soon.”
He said he expects the Hal Rogers-led initiative to be able to provide fiber internet or a hybrid of fiber and wireless internet for areas of the county which have previously been underserved.
Kelley also hopes to announce next year more information on a plan to have the Cumberland Parkway turned into a spur of I-65, which would offer more business and industrial opportunities.
“When companies are looking to relocate to an area, whether it be a plant relocation or home office relocation, they hire site selectors to go out and find agreeable sites … They want to see access, and because we don’t have interstate access, we don’t make the first cut,” Kelley said.
Brining Interstate access to Pulaski would change that, he said.
And while the county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is barely six months old, Kelley said there were plans on improving it. The county hopes to move the EOC’s headquarters out of the 911 Center and into a “state of the art facility” on the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center campus.
“We’ve been praised and bragged on statewide for what we’ve been able to do in such a short time with the Emergency Operations Center. Now we want to give it the home it deserves so we can be the best in the state,” Kelley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.