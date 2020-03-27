In his latest Facebook Live briefing Friday afternoon, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley reported that the county should be among the first Kentucky counties offering mass testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Kelley learned of the state’s plans, which are still being finalized through a Thursday conference call with Governor Andy Beshear. “As that news unfolds and we have a certain plan, we will share that with you,” he said.
As the week came to a close, the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Pulaski County had grown to eight — bringing the total in the 10 counties that comprise the Lake Cumberland District Health Department to 13.
Judge Kelley noted that one of Pulaski individuals has recovered sufficiently to be released from self isolation while the seven active cases have all been linked to a single exposure at a local church on March 15. None of those cases have required hospitalization — instead being self-quarantined in their homes.
“We’re monitoring those closely and trying to make sure we keep that contained,” the judge said. “I want to thank the health department for being very active in that and helping to keep those cases contained.”
It’s been a different story in McCreary County where media reports have surfaced that County Attorney Austin Price had to seek a court order at the request of local health department officials and the McCreary sheriff’s office on Thursday to require a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 to stay at home.
The 20-year-old Pine Knot woman is, so far, the only positive case reported in McCreary County. The quarantine order applies to her and her housemate. The Lexington Herald-Leader quoted LCDHD environmental health services director Stuart Spillman as saying health officials found out the woman wasn’t staying in as required through complaints to the district health department’s hotline and through social media.
Violating the order could lead to criminal or contempt of court charges, according to Price’s office.
Later on Friday, during Gov. Beshear’s daily briefing, the governor reported 54 new cases statewide — bringing Kentucky’s total to 302. The governor thanked local officials for “stepping up” in the few communities where legal action has been needed to keep individuals at home.
“Localities have taken steps on three separate individuals who refused to self quarantine,” Beshear said. “…This is a time where there aren’t Democrats or Republicans, only Americans versus the coronavirus. In every area where this or anything else has been needed, our local leaders have absolutely proven that.”
Judge Kelley said in his earlier Facebook update there continues to be a conference call each morning through the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) among some 25 individuals representing emergency management, health care, law enforcement, first responders and more.
“Rest assured that we’re doing all we can to protect our community,” Judge Kelley said. “We’ll keep doing that, and we’ll get through this together.”
As with all his briefings, Judge Kelley urged Pulaski Countians to call 911 in the event of an emergency or the county’s essential needs hotline in the event an individual is not able to leave their home for food or medicine. That number is 606-451-0810.
For the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
