It was not a great weekend for Pulaski County in terms of keeping the number of novel coronavirus cases (COVID-19) down.
According to Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, the number of local positive/presumed positive cases spiked from 16 on Thursday (when the first fatality was announced) to 28 by Monday afternoon when the judge aired his latest Facebook Live briefing.
Of those cases, there remains one deceased and five who have recovered. The judge added that two have been hospitalized and 20 are in self-isolation.
Kelley attributed the spike to a "minor outbreak" at a local business he didn't identify. "We think we have it mostly contained," he said, "but we may see a few more cases related in the next couple of days."
[UPDATE: Melonie Williams, public information officer for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, explained that the largest increase in local cases occurred between Thursday and Friday, when Pulaski's number went from 16 to 24. Between Friday and Monday, there were only four new cases reported — bringing the new total to 28. There were no new cases reported on either Saturday or Sunday, when most labs are closed.
The numbers couldn't be broken down by whether they were tied to a church, business or general community spread. Williams did say that health department officials have reached out to businesses when there has been concern about COVID-19.
"Any business contacted has responded aggressively to recommendations," Williams said. "They have been easy to work with."]
While it wasn't clear at press time if all the new cases were tied to that particular business, there can be no doubt that nearly all local businesses have been impacted in some way by the coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Kelley's guest on Monday was Bobby Clue, who for the past nine years has served as the executive director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. The organization represents some 850 local businesses — the equivalent of roughly 90 percent of Pulaski's workforce.
"These last few weeks have been some of the most challenging times that our small business, and business community in general, have probably ever seen," Clue said, adding that the chamber has been helping its members with filing unemployment claims as well as offering guidance regarding resources available through the federal $2.2 trillion stimulus package and serving as a hub for employment opportunities for those who may have been displaced.
Clue went on to say that until the pandemic reached Kentucky, the county's unemployment rate had been among the lowest in the commonwealth.
"There are still people hiring," he noted for those who have been classified as non-essential workers. "We're trying desperately to help fill those cracks."
Other things that the chamber is offering include technology tutorials for creating websites or utilizing apps such as Zoom, YouTube and more. This week's videos, Clue said, are aimed specifically at small businesses.
"We just don't want you to keep spinning your wheels right now," the chamber director said. "We want you to keep moving forward. That's what the chamber's job is, every day, whether we're in a pandemic or not. We're here to help our business community."
In closing the briefing, Judge Kelley noted the county is committed to public health and safety. He again urged citizens to abide by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and the executive orders issued by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who later on Monday announced that the statewide total of positive cases had climbed to 1,008 with 59 deaths.
"We need you to do your part and we'll do our part and together we'll get through this," Judge Kelley said.
Judge Kelley did indicate he might have to issue new executive orders for the county if some things continue as they are. As an example, Kelley cited whole families going to stores. He urged people to go alone and conclude their business as quickly as possible while avoiding crowds and frequently sanitizing.
"If you have to go shopping for something, please go alone," the judge said. "Don't take your family with you. You're just asking for trouble. You wouldn't take your children into a downtown street where there's gunfire present, so why would you take your family to a place like this?"
Kelley also urged parents to keep their children home during the evenings, noting that some local governments have now imposed curfews for minors.
"I don't want to do that but we are discussing that if we cannot control and keep our youth from getting out and congregating," he said.
For the latest COVID-19 information, visit lcdhd.org or kycovid19.ky.gov.
