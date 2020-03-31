“It’s changing every day, every hour.”
That was Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley’s assessment Tuesday of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. “We have to make adjustments with what we’re facing, not only as a community but as a country,” he added.
As of Tuesday morning, there has been a total of 12 positive/presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County. The good news is that two of those individuals have recovered and been released from isolation. While nine are in self-isolation, Kelley reported the first case of someone local who has been hospitalized.
The judge noted that of those 12 cases, 11 are connected to the March 15 exposure at a church service attended by a woman who was not aware she carried the virus at the time. “Apart from that, we’ve done a really good job and I want to ask you to continue being diligent,” Kelley said.
The news was somewhat heartening in light of the latest state numbers as reported by Governor Andy Beshear. Gov. Beshear reported a record high of new cases Tuesday evening with 114 new cases and seven deaths — bring the Kentucky totals to 591 cases and 17 deaths.
While Beshear announced his administration is working on a practice run for drive-thru testing in Franklin County, the commonwealth is still not ready for an official rollout. “Every day we take two steps forward and one step back,” he said.
Judge Kelley said that the county’s emergency operations center (EOC) has been collecting emergency supplies for first responders and those in the healthcare industry. “We are stockpiling those and distributing those as needed and trying to make sure that we have enough supply on hand for whatever crisis we may face,” he said.
He closed by noting how resilient and loving our community is. “There’s no place like Pulaski County,” he said.
Kelley also encouraged citizens:
• in need to call the Pulaski County Essential Hotline, 606-451-0810, for assistance getting food and/or medications if they can’t leave home.
• to donate to God’s Food Pantry. Payment can be mailed to P.O. Box 259, Somerset, KY 42502, sent via Paypal at gfp8560@gmail.com, or via credit card by calling 606-679-8560.
• to donate blood at the Kentucky Blood Center.
• to fill out their U.S. Census form.
• who need to report non-compliance with coronavirus restrictions to call the state hotline at 833-597-2337.
