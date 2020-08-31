FILE - In this Saturday, May 4, 2019 file photo, Flavien Prat on Country House, third from right, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, right, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Maximum Security finished first but was disqualified. The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest in Kentucky Derby history. Churchill Downs scraped plans earlier this month for 23,000 physically distanced, masked fans to attend Saturday's rescheduled Tripled Crown race due to the rise in coronavirus cases. It will be the first time spectators will not be allowed to attend the race.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)