FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 18, 2020)*- With schools across Kentucky ceasing in-class
instruction due to COVID-19, teachers and students can continue receiving wildlife
conservation programming normally taught in the classroom.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, conservation educators with the Kentucky Department of
Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hosting special Facebook Live sessions at 1 p.m.
(Eastern) on weekdays.

These sessions will live stream on the Salato Wildlife Education Centers Facebook
page (@SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter [
https://www.facebook.com/SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter/ ]) and continue
approximately 30 minutes.

Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational
experience that allows children to learn about our states wildlife species from
their homes, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. I encourage families across the
Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children
engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife operates the Salato Wildlife Education Center in
Frankfort to foster an appreciation for the states native wildlife species and their
conservation, as well as the importance of fishing, hunting, boating and related
recreation opportunities.

The Salato Center remains open Tuesday through Saturday for outdoor exhibits with no
admission fee. Indoor exhibits are currently closed to the public.

For the latest information about the Salato Center, please visit itswebpage [
https://fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Salato-Wildlife-Education-Center.aspx ]on Kentucky
Fish and Wildlifes website (fw.ky.gov [ https://fw.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx ]) and
follow itsFacebook [ https://www.facebook.com/SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter/ ]page.

