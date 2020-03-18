FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 18, 2020)*- With schools across Kentucky ceasing in-class instruction due to COVID-19, teachers and students can continue receiving wildlife conservation programming normally taught in the classroom. Starting Wednesday, March 18, conservation educators with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be hosting special Facebook Live sessions at 1 p.m. (Eastern) on weekdays. These sessions will live stream on the Salato Wildlife Education Centers Facebook page (@SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter [ https://www.facebook.com/SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter/ ]) and continue approximately 30 minutes. Team Kentucky is excited to offer our children and families an educational experience that allows children to learn about our states wildlife species from their homes, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. I encourage families across the Commonwealth to take advantage of this virtual opportunity to help keep our children engaged in learning as we all come together to combat the coronavirus. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife operates the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort to foster an appreciation for the states native wildlife species and their conservation, as well as the importance of fishing, hunting, boating and related recreation opportunities. The Salato Center remains open Tuesday through Saturday for outdoor exhibits with no admission fee. Indoor exhibits are currently closed to the public. For the latest information about the Salato Center, please visit itswebpage [ https://fw.ky.gov/Education/Pages/Salato-Wildlife-Education-Center.aspx ]on Kentucky Fish and Wildlifes website (fw.ky.gov [ https://fw.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx ]) and follow itsFacebook [ https://www.facebook.com/SalatoWildlifeEducationCenter/ ]page.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to offer educational programming through Facebook Live
