Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the top Republican in Senate, leaves the chamber after Vice President Kamala Harris swore in three new Democratic senators, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The victory by the two candidates in the pivotal Georgia runoff election this month was decisive in handing Democrats the majority in the Senate and forcing McConnell to become the minority leader. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)