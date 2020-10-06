FILE - In a Sunday, May 3, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear walks through the state's Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., on his way to a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus in the state. Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky's health insurance exchange. The exchange was dismantled by his Republican predecessor. Beshear notified federal officials of his plans to revive the state-based exchange at the start of 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)