FILE-In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks a rally held by Fairness Campaign, in the Rotunda at the State Capitol, Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday, Nov. 12, upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related orders putting restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to the contain spread of COVID-19. The ruling delivered a victory for Beshear in a legal fight with the state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, over the breadth of the governor’s emergency powers. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)