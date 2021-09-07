FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a media briefing about the COVID-19 pandemic at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear announced Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, that he's calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as Kentucky struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)