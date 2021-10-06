FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more virus-related deaths on Tuesday as the statewide test positivity rate for the virus dropped again, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The newly announced deaths included a 29-year-old Kentuckian, he said.
“While cases continue to decline, the delta variant is still impacting younger individuals, making it more important than ever for these age groups to get vaccinated and mask up indoors,” the Democratic governor said in a post on social media.
Among Kentuckians ages 25 to 39, 60% have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state. The statewide vaccination rate is 52% among 18- to 24-year-olds. Nearly three-quarters of the state's population 18 and older has received at least one dose.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dipped to 9.13%, Beshear said.
The state's death toll from the virus rose to at least 8,921 since the pandemic began.
More than 1,670 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including nearly 500 in intensive care units. Both figures were comparable to the prior day.
