FILE - This April 18, 2011, file photo, shows Yum Brand's KFC restaurant in Mountain View, Calif. Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday, Aug. 25, 2020, as the company suspended its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” tagline after 64 years, deeming it “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension will affect the slogan's use in global advertising “for a little while," the company said in a statement. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)