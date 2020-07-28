By a near unanimous vote, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to move the high school football season's first date of competition to Friday, Sept. 11, with helmet-only practices beginning on Monday, Aug. 24.
The football playoffs will be moved back one week to Nov. 13 and the state championships will be played on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. This would allow for a a football program to play nine regular season games, if they can pick up another game in the open week between the end of regular season and the beginning of playoffs.
Soccer, cross country, and volleyball will begin games on Monday, Sept. 7. Official practices, of six hours per week, will begin on Monday, Aug. 24, for these three sports. The first full week of practice will begin on Monday, Aug. 31
Golf will still be scheduled to begin competition on Friday, July 31.
