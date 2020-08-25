The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt in the judicial system as two individuals, accused of kidnapping and initially given $250,000 bonds, have now been released from custody through little more than a signature.
Jayme Danielle Barker, 34, of Winchester, was indicted in June on charges of Kidnapping - With Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
Her co-defendant — 30-year-old Zachary B. Kinnard of Danville — was charged with Kidnapping - With Serious Physical Injury, Complicity to first-degree Assault and Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The case stems from an investigation begun March 27 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO reported at the time that deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department at around 2:15 p.m. that Friday to the report of a gunshot victim on Brock Road. The victim was located and identified as Jermaine Bennett Jr., of Winchester. He had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle, according to the sheriff’s office, which noted that he was flown to Lexington for treatment of his injuries.
Barker was quickly identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken into custody around 9 p.m. the following night. Kinnard was arrested April 2 by Danville Police on behalf of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Initially given a $250,000 cash/property bond, Barker’s bond was reduced to an unsecured surety bond of the same amount when she pleaded not guilty during her June 25 arraignment and she was released from the Pulaski County Detention Center that same day.
Meanwhile, Kinnard remain lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of the $250,000 cash/property bond. His bond wasn’t reduced until last Friday, after his attorney Bradley Clark filed a written motion on August 4.
In that written motion, Clark argued that Barker’s criminal record “is considerably more extensive” than Kinnard’s and that COVID-19 remains a concern in detention facilities.
“While the actions alleged in the indictment are concerning, they are just that—allegations—of which he is presumed innocent,” Clark wrote. “As in Ms. Barker’s case, home incarceration is the appropriate solution to balance Mr. Kinnard’s presumption of innocence with the government’s interest that the public be protected.”
Pulaski Circuit Judge Jerry Cox ultimately agreed — allowing both defendants a $250,000 surety bond. At press time, both Barker and Kinnard are on house arrest. They are next scheduled to appear in court for pretrial conferences on October 16.
