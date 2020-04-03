A day after Pulaski County recorded it’s first COVID-19 death, social media was deluged with concerned citizens over the lack of testing that is being done at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
“There is no question testing in large volume is still an issue for nearly everyone in Kentucky,” said Dr. Joe Weigel, the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and Director of the Medical Student Education Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “The lack of timely testing has been the biggest problem we’ve faced during this crisis.”
It’s important to remember that having some symptoms of the coronavirus do not necessarily mean you should and will be immediately tested.
According to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital COVID-19 Preparedness page on its website, tests for COVID-19 require a provider order. Visiting a provider does not necessarily mean you need testing or that you will receive testing. Your provider will follow all appropriate guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department of Health to determine if testing is recommended based on your symptoms and recent travel history.
Someone may be a candidate for testing if he or she has:
• A fever and cough or shortness of breath AND has been in close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case.
• A fever and cough or shortness of breath and a history of travel from affected geographic areas.
• A fever and cough or shortness of breath requiring hospitalization with no other source of infection.
Weigel reiterated citizens can help lessen the impact on hospitals by simply staying home unless they are becoming very ill.
“Unless you are feverish and short of breath, or sick enough to believe you might need hospitalization, the best course of action is to stay home and recover,” Weigel said. “Every person who enters our system right now will be treated seriously and professionally. And if hospitalization is needed, our physicians are very capable.
“But most people should treat fever, headache and body aches with Tylenol in recommended doses,” he added.
According to the LCRH COVID-19 web page, if you are experiencing fever and/or mild symptoms of respiratory illness, you can and should isolate at home during illness.
However, be alert to any changing symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if your symptoms are getting worse. If you feel you need to visit your healthcare provider, call ahead before you arrive to tell them you’re experiencing symptoms that may be related to COVID-19. This will allow your provider’s office staff to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, the hospital web page recommends you call 9-1-1 and notify the dispatch agent that your emergency is related to possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is currently treating patients who have tested positive for the virus or are presumed to be positive. Those patients are placed in an isolated unit dedicated to COVID-19 cases, within LCRH. Should this unit become full, the emergency plan includes the establishment of other secure and safe COVID-19 patient areas within the hospital, or in some cases, outside of the hospital, and away from patients who may be hospitalized for non-COVID-19 reasons.
“I want to reemphasize to the people of this county that they are very fortunate to have an organized, structured group of inpatient physicians who know what they are doing in every aspect of critical care medicine, including the ventilator care of critical COVID-19 patients,” Weigel said. “The nurses and support staff are very solid and unflinching in the face of substantial personal risk.
“The residency programs give us the physician manpower that other rural hospitals simply do not have,” Weigel added.
