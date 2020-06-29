Last week was close to being the worst week for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) in terms of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according health department officials.
Pulaski County was the origin of many of those cases, seeing 15 newly-diagnosed cases over a seven-day period.
That case count was second only to the week of April 4, in which Pulaski had 16 cases diagnosed.
Over the 10-county district, 52 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, second only to the week of April 11 in which the district saw 60 new cases.
The department stated that other than that week, which was the week of the Adair County nursing home outbreak, this was the district’s worst week. It was also the second worst weekly total for the state of Kentucky, with 1,553 total cases diagnosed.
Most of this week’s new cases came from Pulaski. Taylor county followed with 10 new cases, while Adair had eight, and Russell and Casey reported six new cases each.
During their Saturday update, Health Department officials wrote that, despite their fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus, “Mother Nature is winning the battle.”
They continued, “If the new cases rate continues to grow as it has over the last two weeks, we are not far from our capacity being overwhelmed – meaning, we will not have enough staff available to investigate every close contact. Additionally, we are already starting to see hospital bed capacity become a concern at some locations around our nation. It is foolhardy to think that cannot happen in Kentucky. If this were to happen – once the hospital capacity is overwhelmed or once too many medical staff are off sick with the disease – it will not matter what your health care need is, the hospital will be overwhelmed.”
The health department urged everyone to wear a mask when they are in public, and to follow the state-issued guidelines for stopping the spread of the disease: Stay at least six feet apart from others, cough or sneeze into your elbow, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, use sanitizer when hand washing isn’t available, and stay at home if you have symptoms of illness.
Officials said now was the time to slow the spread of COVID-19. “If the public waits too long to shake off its complacency with the public health guidance, the disease will be so embedded within our communities it will be nearly impossible to slow its further spread.”
As of Sunday, Pulaski has 17 current cases with one hospitalized and 16 on home isolation. There have been two deaths and 74 people recovered, for an all-time total of 93 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.