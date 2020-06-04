Somerset is on the verge of opening the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market, and Community Development Director Joy Carroll is pleased with how quickly the project came together.
From it’s conception in February 2019, to breaking ground on December 28, to now, the creation of a centralized location for farmers and crafters to sell their goods went surprisingly quickly, Carroll said.
Next Thursday, June 11, will be the market’s Grand Opening, with at least 30 vendors planned to be on hand.
It will be open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the festivities scheduled to include live music and a visit from the city’s Facebook show, #seemyset LIVE, at 6:30 p.m.
After opening day, the Farmers Market will be open at scheduled times three days a week: Tuesdays from 8 a.m to 1 p.m; Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carroll encouraged the public to follow the Market’s Facebook page which will list extra times and dates when vendors may be available.
Vendors will be selling items including produce, herbs, crafts, cheese, jams, jellies, homemade soap, meat, wine, microgreens and more.
“The interior of the market also features local art and craftsmanship — Shawn Edwards Photography supplied photos of vendors’ farms for display, and Somerset resident Kerry Fain built the wooden stands vendors will use,” according to a city press release.
The building is designed to be an indoor-outdoor facility that will be open year-round except for three weeks around Christmas and New Year's.
In addition to the market, the building can be rented for events like family reunions, wedding receptions and parties.
“It’s a great building, and it needs to be used as much as possible,” Carroll said.
Funding for the building came from a $250,000 Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy grant and matching funds from city government.
The city purchased property on East Mount Vernon Street, across from the former City Hall building and within sight of the new city hall.
The Farmers Market sits on the site of the former Food Fair parking lot, where an outdoor Farmers Market set up for several years.
Despite cold winter weather, almost a month’s worth of rain in the spring and a pandemic, the building was completed by June 1 with just a few finishing touches left.
“D.C. Trimble has done an excellent job in keeping it going,” Carroll said of the building contractor.
The building has a capacity to hold 40 vendors, but Carroll says she has received more applications than there is space available.
Throughout the year, vendors will switch out due to seasonal availability of their goods, meaning summer fruits and vegetables may eventually give way to pumpkins and fall flowers.
Carroll also plans on having seasonal events.
Mayor Alan Keck remarked on the market’s opening, saying it will honor Somerset and Pulaski County’s rich agricultural roots, which is especially important now as the local economy begins to slowly reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did not let the pandemic delay our progress on the farmers’ market, and I am thrilled it is opening,” Keck said. “Offering fresh, locally sourced food options and supporting growers and producers enhances our community’s health and fuels our local economy.”
For more information, follow the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market Facebook page or contact Carroll at jcarroll@cityofsomerset.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.