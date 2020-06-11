Master Musicians Festival might have been cancelled for 2020, but that doesn’t mean Somerset will be off the radar of big-name musicians this summer.
Mary Lambert, known in particular for her collaboration with recording artists Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on the hit “Same Love,” is the special featured guest performer of this weekend’s “Chill In and Proud 2020” event.
The festival has morphed this year into a summer affair, to be held June 12-14 online to as to observe calls for social distancing as a result of of the COVID-19 situation.
“We are beside ourselves with excitement, we never imagined we would be able to book such an established queer artist in our infancy as an agency,” said event organizer Kat Moses, president of Somerset PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).
“When we reached out to her agent, both she and the artist wanted to help PFLAG Somerset & Chill In & Proud 2020 feature Mary, which means the world to us,” added Moses.
Mary Lambert, a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, and poet, got her start on the spoken word scene in Seattle, but was introduced to the mainstream when she joined Macklemore on the “Same Love” track. Her work is a transparent look at her own struggles with mental health issues, childhood trauma, body image, and living openly as a queer person in her lyrics. She has released three EPs and two studio albums, the most recent of which she wrote, produced, and fundraised to release herself after parting with her record company.
“We are elated that Mary will be sharing her own songs and spoken word with us as part of our grand finale of our virtual Chill In and Proud 2020,” said Moses.
Lambert isn’t the only musician scheduled to appear online for the local LGBTQ+ Pride event, however.
The Friday line-up features Zach Day, former contestant on both “American Idol” and “The Voice,” originally from Stearns, Ky.; WhiteWabbittt, our area’s own JoAnna Moses; and Sam Gleaves, an Appalachian storyteller, songwriter, and traditional music performer, originally from Virginia but coming here via Hindman, Ky., to be followed by community game night and the “Home Is Not Such A Drag” show.
The Saturday line-up kicks off with a diverse range of arts presentations, followed by Somerset’s own The Band Eleanor; Johnny and Heidi, married singer & staff songwriters out of Nashville; and Somerset’s own Tiny Tiny, who just released their EP “Close-Up.” DJ Scz from the Louisville-based Rhythm, Science, Sound will then hold a live set for the event’s “Second Chance Prom Party,” which allows people to relive our ideal prom scenario right at home with whoever one likes dressed however they like. The night will end with a reading from KorriandherSpice of the Derby City Sisters.
On Sunday, “Chill In and Proud” will begin with messages from spiritual leaders, yoga led by Amy Isaac of Embody Yoga, and then a watch party of the First Presbyterian of Somerset’s morning service stream. At noon, the event will feature a musical theater-themed brunch drag show sponsored by Watershed Arts Alliance called “Wigs, Gowns, & Showtunes.” The afternoon features include a live painting session from Megan Bradley of Mego’s Wonderland of Art as well as an artists’ panel on art, identity, and its impact on community featuring Jonathan and Frances Mayo, creators of the Cleaning Closets collection of coming out stories, and a group of local artists. The grand finale is Mary Lambert’s performance, scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, along with a montage to “remind us where we’ve been and where we’re going,” noted Moses.
Instead of being out in the plaza space downtown, this year’s celebration will take place via livestream on the Chill Out and Proud Somerset Facebook page, or via the PFLAG Somerset Facebook page.
“We chose to hold a virtual June Pride following the cancelation and postponement of other state Pride festivals as a result of COVID-19, as well as out of concern that we will still be unable to gather in the fall as previously hoped,” said Moses. “June is Pride month, and a Pride month without Pride festivals feels bare for the LGTBQ+ community. Several state Prides have rescheduled for the date we originally chose, which also would have resulted in folks choosing where to celebrate, which no Pride organization wants.”
