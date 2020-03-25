The Lake Cumberland District Health Department announced at 11 a.m. today that a fifth person in Pulaski has tested positive for COVID-19 in Pulaski.
LCDHD said one person has been "cleared," while the other cases are self-isolated and being monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The district also announced three positive cases in Wayne county, with two of those people currently hospitalized. One is self-isolated at home.
There is still one presumed positive case in McCreary County.
