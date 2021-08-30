The surge in local COVID-19 cases has caused the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) to issue a request for people who have tested positive to isolate themselves immediately, as it could be several days before the Health Department can contact them.
“Do NOT wait on a call from the health department,” the office stated on social media.
Friday was considered a new record high day in terms of the number of COVID cases reported throughout the 10-county district.
LCDHD saw 429 cases reported in a single day, with the previous high day having been last Friday at 416.
In addition, the Health Department reported five new district-wide deaths, including two people from Pulaski. On Thursday, LCDHD reported the death of an unvaccinated Pulaski resident from the 60- through 69-years-old range. On Friday, LCDHD reported the death of an unvaccinated Pulaski resident who was in the 80- to 89-year-old range.
As for weekly numbers, Pulaski had 338 new cases reported for the week ending August 28. The week before, Pulaski had 267 new cases, and the week before that, there were 202 new cases.
As of Friday’s report, Pulaski had 282 active COVID cases, 10 of whom were hospitalized.
Those who have tested positive or believe they may have COVID – even if you have been vaccinated – the current recommendation is to self isolate immediately.
COVID-positive people should stay at home for 10 days from the first sign of symptoms, leaving the house only for medical care.
Normally, patients would receive a phone call from Health Department officials with more instructions, but as stated above, the Health Department is experiencing a delay due to the high number of cases.
Any close contacts to the COVID-positive patient who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine for 10 days if they have no symptoms. That can be shortened to seven days if they have no symptoms and test negative on or after day five.
If the close contact is fully vaccinated, they do not need to quarantine if they have no symptoms, but they should get tested between three to five days of their last contact with the COVID-positive person.
