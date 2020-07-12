Anyone who dined in at the Somerset Cracker Barrel between June 27 and July 11 is asked to consider getting tested for COVID-19, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
LCDHD said there was a “significant cluster” of newly diagnosed cases connected to the restaurant.
The employees who tested positive for the coronavirus are self-isolating at home, LCDHD said, and the restaurant took "immediate steps" to notify employees who may had been in contact with those who tested positive.
Cracker Barrel spokesperson Heidi Pearce stated, “The health and safety of employees and guests is our top priority. We’ve been working closely and fully cooperating with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department as we evaluate this situation. We’ve taken the following actions: transitioned the location to curbside, pickup and delivery service only, which reduces staffing in the store; limited the number of guests allowed in the building; and performed additional cleaning and sanitation measures. Also, all employees will continue to undergo daily wellness screens and wear masks in accordance with the Governor’s statewide order.”
The LCDHD announcement said that the department does not generally notify the public of a COVID-19 outbreak connected with a business, but does so if they have reason to believe they have not been able to notify everyone who may have been exposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.