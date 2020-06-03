A somber Shawn Crabtree discussed a possible increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s (LCDHD) area by saying, “If I’m guessing, I’m saying we’re in for some hard days ahead.”
Crabtree, the director of LCDHD, announced Wednesday that over the 10-county district there were a presumed 14 new cases, “pending test results, but several of these will come back positive.”
Crabtree did not verify where the new cases were located, but he did say they were from different counties and different instances, not a single event like Pulaski’s church outbreak or Adair County’s nursing home outbreak.
If all of the cases come back confirmed, Crabtree said it would be one of the worst daily totals for the district since the outbreak began.
“This may be our worst day since this thing has started,” he said.
He spoke in a serious but calm tone throughout Wednesday’s LCDHD COVID-19 media meeting, streamed on YouTube.
“I don’t want to give false hope, and I do hope that today’s an oddity and things don’t turn out to be where we’re getting very many days where we’re adding 14,” Crabtree said.
He said he didn’t feel like it was a coincidence that the numbers started rising around two weeks after many of the state’s business restrictions began to be lifted, alluding to the understanding that COVID symptoms begin to show within two weeks of exposure to the coronavirus.
He said he hoped this was not a trend, but added there's always a chance that, with people getting out and socializing more, the number of cases could increase.
“This can grow exponentially, and those 14 can turn into 28, can turn into 50, can turn into 100, 200 very quickly. So I would really, really highly encourage everyone to observe the precautions.”
Later, he reminded the public on what those precautions are.
“Just like you all, I love my freedom in this country. I love being able to do the things I want to do. I would remind you, though, that this is a real pandemic ... and when we ask you, we beg you, we implore, use good judgement. Try to avoid crowds, wear your mask, stay home if you have a fever or a cough, wash your hands often, make sure you’re sanitizing your house well.”
The nation’s other major news event – the protests and riots around the country after the deaths of several black men and women at the hands of law enforcement – could not be ignored in the backdrop of the pandemic. But while Crabtree did not give an opinion politically, he did discourage people from attending mass gatherings because of the threat of the virus.
“I can’t speak to the to the emotions and things going on that causes that. I can just say that any gathering is not a good idea from a public health perspective, and let’s not, in our more rural areas, use the fact that people are gathering in demonstrations in cities be justification for us to go out and spread the virus among ourselves locally,” he said.
He and other health department officials heavily discouraged people from gathering in large events, such as possible fireworks shows to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July.
Health Environmentalist Sam Price weighed in on visiting parks and, particularly, splash pads, saying that the Governor’s Office has not yet issued any guidance on splash pads or water parks.
He said that parks are open for walking tracks, and as of June 15 groups of 10 or fewer can resume practice for low-touch sports like baseball.
When asked about what people could do about yard sales, Price said, “If you like yard sales, stop and help them out. Buy something.” But also reminded yard sale attendees to make sure there is not a mass gathering of people at those sales.
