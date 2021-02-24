Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Shawn Crabtree shared some positive news with the public during the department’s bi-weekly informational video, saying that experts believe that by the end of August Kentucky will have had enough COVID-19 vaccine brought in for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.
That means that there is now a defined timeline – between the end of July and the end of August – in which the state may see the end of the pandemic locally.
“If we can all just be patient, this is not going to be forever. There’s a light now,” Crabtree said.
Having said that, Crabtree warned there was still the possibility of another surge in cases between then and now. While there have been a specific number who have been vaccinated as well as a number who have had the disease and recovered, there is still the potential for the virus to spread if the recommended guidelines aren’t followed.
Environmental Director Stuart Spillman added that Spring Break is coming up, and many college-age people may still try to go to popular places such as Florida to enjoy themselves.
Just as the last large surge in cases took place around the Christmas holidays, Spillman said that Spring Break had the possibility of being a superspreading event.
The last few weeks have seen declining numbers of COVID cases in the area, which Crabtree said was good, but he also said last week’s numbers may not indicate the community-wide spread of the disease. Most people were kept at home due to a major winter storm, which would have prevented people from getting out and being tested, he said.
“We don’t want to become complacent because the numbers are going down,” Crabtree said.
He stressed the need for people to continue to socially distance by staying six feet apart in public, by wearing face coverings and by staying out of crowds if one feels ill.
Crabtree also stressed the importance of stamping out the virus as quickly as possible, if for no other reason than to get it before it has a chance to mutate beyond what the vaccine can protect against.
As for the vaccination process, Crabtree said the district is currently still only vaccinating people within the 1A and 1B categories. He said, however, that Governor Andy Beshear recently stated that child care workers were a part of the 1B category. Child care workers needed to be a part of a licensed facility that cares for multiple children, not just someone who takes care of their own children, he said.
Also added to the list of 1B people are members of the clergy who go into hospitals to take care of end-of-life needs.
As part of the question and answer session, health officials were asked whether they have seen people become COVID-positive after receiving a vaccination, either after the first or the second of the two-shot series.
Medical Director Christine Weyman said that the health department doesn’t specifically monitor that statistic, but is aware of who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t when doing case investigations.
Having said that, Weyman said that there have been a “handful” of case of people contracting COVID just a few days after receiving the first shot. The reason is because the person has been exposed to the virus and has contracted it in the few days before the vaccine has a chance to help the person become immune.
She said they have not seen any cases where the person becomes COVID-positive after the second shot.
“Basically you are considered immune 14 days after the second dose,” she said.
Currently, both vaccines have around a 95% effectiveness after the second shot, she said, with a 60-70% effectiveness after the first shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.