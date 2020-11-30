The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) used part of its daily report on Sunday to address questions about how they report their statistics concerning deaths.
“We often get asked questions about how many of our cases have underlying health conditions, or how many of our COVID-19 related deaths were due to COVID-19 only. These types of questions demonstrate a narrow and lacking understanding of morbidity and mortality,” the department stated.
“It should be noted that almost everyone in Kentucky, even those who aren’t presently ‘sick’ from anything, has ‘underlying health conditions’ such as diabetes, high-blood pressure, heart disease, etc. Also, no matter what someone dies from, COVID-19 or otherwise, there are almost always co-morbidities (other contributing factors) such as, again, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, etc. When a COVID-19 death is announced by us, we have every reason to believe that COVID-19 was either the primary cause of death or was a major contributor thereof.”
The department also explained that each number on the case count represents one person – no matter how many times that person is tested for the virus. The health department does not count a single person’s positive tests each time that person receives one, they said.
“The one exception to this is when an individual contracts COVID-19 for a second time,” they said. “Basically, this means they have had a lab confirmed COVID-19 illness, and then had a second lab-confirmed COVID-19 illness over 90 days later. Though rare, this is possible. In fact, 10 of our 8,265 cases, or .0012%, or about 12 in 10,000, have had a repeat infection – have contracted COVID-19 twice.”
While state officials reported Thursday as being the highest ever day for new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, the weekly total for the 10 counties that make up the Lake Cumberland District showed a small decrease in the number of new cases.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported that the week ending Saturday, November 28, had a total of 960 new cases districtwide, down from the 1,204 from the week before.
For Pulaski County, last week saw 305 new cases, down from the 360 seen the week before.
As of Sunday, Pulaski had 306 active cases, 18 of whom were hospitalized. Pulaski has seen 17 deaths and 1,869 people who have recovered, for a total of 2,192 cases.
LCDHD reported one death for Wayne County on Sunday’s report, an 81-year-old female who had been released from public health monitoring. Health department officials stated that the woman was no longer contagious, but she still passed away due to complications from the virus.
“Keep in mind that locally, approximately one in every 67 people who contact COVID-19 will die from it,” officials stated.
Wayne County currently has 70 cases of COVID-19, with one of those being hospitalized. Wayne has had 595 people recover and 5 deaths for a total of 670 cases.
All ten counties in the district remain in the Red-Critical rage of transmission levels. Being in the Red zone means the county experiences a rate of 25 or more COVID cases per a population of 100,000.
As of Sunday, Pulaski’s rate was 72.55, while Wayne County’s was 44.26 and McCreary County’s was 100.32.
According to the health department’s website, the most likely place to contract the virus for current cases is long-term care facilities or residential facilities. Those areas make up 23% of current case locations, whereas businesses make up 18%, schools are traced to 13% of the cases and family is at 12%.
According to the state’s COVID reporting website (kycovid19.ky.gov), Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation currently has 17 residents and 14 staff members with COVID-19, while Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation has 31 residents and 23 staff members who are currently positive for the virus.
