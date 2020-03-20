After participating in a Friday afternoon press conference, Director Shawn Crabtree with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) helmed an informational meeting with board members via a YouTube Live stream.
Part of the meeting was dedicated to giving board members and others information on what is known about the second confirmed COVID-19 case within Pulaski County, information that was similar to that which was given publicly just a few hours earlier.
But part of the meeting gave more specific Health Department related information, such as the current financial costs it has incurred, preparations for the future and an updated status of the rest of the 10-county area that LCDHD covers.
Crabtree and Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman both stated that plans were in place to allow mass screenings and possible drive-thru screenings when test kits become available.
Currently, test kits are limited, but Crabtree said they are preparing for a point in which the state gets a larger supply.
Spillman said also that plans were being readied to provide mass vaccinations when a vaccine becomes available.
Additionally, Spillman said he was the chief enforcement officer for LCDHD.
“Not only are we the planning liaison people in each county, but we’re also the lead enforcement agency to enforce all the governor’s mandates,” he explained.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff to do, so we’re very busy right now,” he said.
Crabtree said that the department has already developed a cease and desist order for noncompliance.
“We’re getting a lot of calls and emails from the public about places that aren’t participating appropriately, cooperating appropriately, and we will get those cease and desist orders out as quick as we can,” Crabtree said.
Ron Cimala, LCDHD director of administrative services, said the department already has spent $5,000 on COVID-19 response, $4,700 of which was for payroll.
The rest was for buying supplies.
“We expect all of these costs to triple within the next few weeks and just keep growing,” Cimala said. “The good news is that the state has allowed us to set up a call center for possible reimbursement of these costs in the future, so we can have some relief, as we do expect these costs to be quite large.”
Crabtree stressed that, besides Pulaski’s two cases, there were no known cases within the district’s other nine counties.
“I would expect we will have confirmed cases in all of our counties before this is over,” Crabtree said.
He added that the point of all of the current precautions – social distancing, small groups only, frequent hand washing – was an attempt to keep from having everyone get sick at the same time and take up all available resources.
“If it (the virus) gets out in the community very broadly, we would have to shift from containment to more mitigation, public health messaging and so forth,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.