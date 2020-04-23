During this week’s update from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), Dr. Christine Weyman responded to questions about how this week’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing might impact the current total number of positives by saying, “Seek and ye shall find.”
“I do think we will have more positives. The more you test, the more likely you are going to find positives,” she said.
She added that the most recent studies have shown that 25 to 50 percent of those who test positive for COVID-19 have been asymptomatic.
If in time testing becomes more available as Dr. Weyman believes, knowing who those asymptomatic people are may become a huge piece of preventing the spread.
And Dr. Weyman does believe testing will be expanded, she said, “especially when we leave the lock-down situation. We will need to monitor more closely people who might be infected and asymptomatic, so we can maybe isolate and quarantine them.”
Questions asked of LCDHD also included whether businesses that expect to be a part of the plans to reopen will be able to find the personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitizing solutions they require to operated, since most PPE and sanitizers are still going toward first responders and medical professionals.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree admitted that at this time there is still a shortage of both PPE and sanitation supplies. “Right now, we’re watching [the market] just like everyone else,” he said.
The good news is that Crabtree said that many businesses have ramped up production or switched to producing the goods needed at this time, referring to many of Kentucky’s bourbon industry businesses which are now producing hand sanitizer.
LCDHD Public Health Preparedness Manager Amy Tomlinson added that she encouraged businesses that need those items to be able to reopen to begin placing orders now, through the vendors they are used to or by reaching out to other sources.
“You never know when [an order] going to be filled,” she said, saying that the health department itself has placed orders for items that were listed as being backordered for months that eventually came through.
She and Crabtree both urged businesses to be proactive in that regard.
As for the possibility of certain businesses being allowed to open back up, Crabtree said that he suspected that the health department personnel would be part of that processes as part of the ever-changing role they have had during this crisis.
Crabtree said that their main roll has evolved over the past six weeks, from being the primary investigators for finding and determining the risk for those who were in contact with positive COVID-19 patients, to enforcing Governor Andy Beshear’s orders when he began restricting businesses, to focusing on long-term care facilities like nursing homes and jails to make sure they have strong plans in place both to prevent the virus from entering their facilities and for what to do should someone in their care test positive.
“We have, all along, been reinforcing the general message to the public about social distancing, making sure that you’re staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, ... staying home from work if you’re sick, washing your hands frequently,” Crabtree said.
“We’ve been doing that all along, because we still believe that’s the best way to keep as many people safe as possible.”
