The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported the deaths of two more Pulaskians in its Friday report, bringing the county’s COVID-related death total up to 25, eight of whom passed away this week.
The two that were reported Friday were a 97-year-old male who had been hospitalized and had been in an assisted living facility, and a 90-year-old female long-term care resident.
They were among five reported deaths for the district for the day, with the other three being Russell County residents.
The health department also noted that Friday set a record for the number of currently active cases among the 10-county district, at 1,191.
There were 205 new cases added across the board on Friday, 51 of whom came from Pulaski and 27 came from Wayne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.