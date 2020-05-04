No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for three days in a row in either Pulaski County or any of the 9 other counties within the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s (LCDHD) area.
The reports for May 1, 2 and 3 showed no new confirmed cases, and the report from April 30 showed only one late-reported probable case from Wayne County.
During that time, the only county to see any COVID-related deaths was Adair County, in which one person died April 30 and two more over the weekend.
Those three were associated with a nursing home in Adair, Summit Manor, which was particularly hard-hit by the virus.
In total, Adair has had 81 total cases and 13 deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, LCDHD was reporting that Pulaski had six known, active cases of COVID-19, all of whom were self-isolating at home.
Pulaski has had a total of two deaths and 43 total known cases.
During Governor Andy Beshear’s Sunday update, the governor gave numbers for both Saturday and Sunday due to not holding a Saturday update.
Saturday’s state-wide numbers showed five deaths, including the two from Adair.
For Sunday, the governor reported no new deaths.
On Monday, Governor Beshear announced eight new deaths statewide. Kentucky's total number of known cases has reached more that 5,000.
He did not announce any further new cases within Pulaski.
