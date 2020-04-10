Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did an about-face on previous recommendations and started advising the general public to wear facial coverings in public.
That means wearing a cloth mask of some kind while in public areas, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
These masks are not a perfect preventative barrier to stop the wearer from being in contact with the virus. Rather, it is meant as a barrier to help prevent the wearer from spreading the virus.
“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms,” the CDC reported.
“This means the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.”
Dr. Christine Weyman from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, explained this week that effective masks can be made at home from cloth, or can be the type of paper masks one finds in stores that are meant to be worn while mowing or doing work around the house.
The average person does not need to wear medical-grade masks, such as surgical masks or N-95 respirator masks. Those type of masks should be reserved for medical workers and first responders working directly with patients.
Weyman said homemade cloth masks are “like the old-fashioned surgical masks before we had ready-made ones that we throw away.”
She explained, “You want it to be thick enough to stop the droplets, but not that bad that you can’t breathe through them.”
Those “droplets” are the “spray” that comes from one’s mouth and nose as one naturally talks, breaths, coughs or sneezes.
Weyman said these droplets are what we are trying to barrier against, as COVID-19 is a “droplet disease, not an airborne disease.”
She stressed that people wearing a cloth mask should designate which side is the outside and which is the inside, so that you put it on the same way every time you use it.
“At the end of the day, when you stop using them and you want to wash them, just like you would wash anything else, [put it] in the washing machine with warm water, and dry in a dryer,” she said.
Once you have placed the mask in the washing machine, you should wash your hands, she said.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree stressed that a mask is not a replacement for the other social distancing guidelines in place, such as standing at least 6 feet apart and not shaking hands with others.
“Wearing a face mask does not supersede the need to social distance and avoid crowds,” Crabtree said. “The face mask option is good, but it doesn’t replace that. It doesn’t mean if you’re wearing a face mask you can go back to life as normal. You still have to social distance. It’s just an extra layer of protection, and it helps you if you absolutely have to, for a moment, go into someone’s six-feet space bubble.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.