Health department officials discussed Wednesday how they are being overrun by the rising number of cases due to the rapidly spreading delta variant as well as the new CDC recommendations concerning COVID-19 booster shots.
The Tuesday numbers update from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department showed that health officials were dealing with 199 new cases in one day across the 10-county area.
“That is about average for our new number of cases per day, for our last week or week and a half,” said Amy Tomlinson, executive director for LCDHD.
“We’ve been seeing anywhere from 150 to 250 on average per day – that we’re able to get worked. There’s actually more cases than that coming in, and we’re struggling at this point in time to get all of the positives contacted and worked and reported in a timely manner,” she said.
She estimated the department was two to three days behind.
Tomlinson referred to comments she made in one of the daily reports she puts out, saying, “However bad you think the numbers are that we’re reporting now … the realtime picture of what’s out there in our communities is probably worse that what I’ve reported, because we just can’t keep up and we can’t know everything all the time.”
Saying that was not meant to scare people, she said, but to show that they are aware that their numbers might be off from the realtime data.
She added that they have pulled in staff from other areas and hired new staff to try to meet demand.
Tomlinson pointed out that almost every county in the state was now in the Red as far as COVID cases, including all 10 counties in the district.
She also showed the number of total cases of COVID reported in June, July and August of this year across all 10 counties.
In June, the district saw 285 COVID cases. In July, that number grew to 1,016. So far in August, the district has seen 1,882 cases, and Tomlinson pointed out that the month still has two weeks left in it.
Specifically for Pulaski, there were 107 cases of COVID reported in June. There were 464 reported cases in July, and so far in August there have been 526 cases.
Tomlinson discussed the new CDC guidelines for booster shots for vaccinated people.
The CDC recently announced that booster shots were approved for those who have a weakened immune system – those who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancers, have had an organ transplant, had a stem cell transplant within the last two years, taking medication to suppress the immune system, have a disease that causes immunodeficiency, or have advance or untreated HIV.
However, on Wednesday, the CDC announced that starting on September 20, boosters will be allowed for any for anyone who has taken the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Boosters can be administered eight months after the date of the last vaccination.
Tomlinson said that scientists are looking at the potential of the vaccine’s effectiveness to wane over time.
“They’re certainly on top of that and they are making recommendations in real time as they see needs that are occurring and things that could be dangerous to us,” she said.
