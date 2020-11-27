The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported three Pulaski deaths in its Wednesday COVID-19 update. Those deaths were a 53-year-old female who had been hospitalized, an 88-year-old male who had been in assisted living and a 75-year-old male with no further information provided.
Those bring Pulaski’s total of COVID-related deaths up to 17.
LCDHD did not provide a daily report for Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so Wednesday’s report is the most up-to-date information as of press time.
As of Wednesday, Pulaski had 369 current cases of COVID-19, with 20 of those hospitalized.
The three Pulaski deaths were part of seven total deaths reported within the 10-county district for that day, with one death reported in Wayne County, one in Cumberland and two in Russell.
“We have a record number of active cases, hospitalized cases are high, deaths are on the rise, and new cases are still very high,” the health department report stated. “To help put in perspective the exponential growth we are currently experiencing, keep in mind: It took us 133 days to have 1,000 total cases in the Lake Cumberland area; 34 additional days to get to 2,000 cases; 33 more days to reach 3,000; 21 additional days to get to 4,000; 13 more days to get to 5,000; 10 more days to get to 6,000; and, only 5 more days to reach 7,000 total cases.”
Districtwide, there are 76 people hospitalized, and there have been 121 deaths. LCDHD said that was a 1.54% mortality rate, which is higher than the state average of 1.1%, but less than the national rate of 2.06%.
The current state-wide positivity rate is 8.8%. The positivity rate is the number of cases that are positive for COVID-19 out of everyone who is tested.
