Pulaskians listening to Western Kentucky University’s radio station (97.5 FM) may have heard a familiar voice being interviewed Monday. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s CEO Robert Parker was interviewed by WKU Public Radio reporter Rhonda Miller on his hospital’s current staffing numbers and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected workers.
Parker called LCRH’s staffing a “significant challenge” due to the same staffing shortages that are seen around the U.S. right now.
“To discuss nursing first, we currently have 104 open positions for nursing at the moment,” Parker told Miller. “This is a phenomenon that’s going to be a challenge through the rest of the year, and into 2022 and perhaps even beyond.”
That means that out of the 700 nursing positions within the hospital, only around 600 are filled.
Parker told the radio station that means nurses were working extra shifts to meet the need.
The Commonwealth Journal asked Parker what steps could be taken – either at the hospital’s end or through educational means – to alleviate the staffing shortages.
“It is true that there is a nationwide shortage of nurses and Lake Cumberland certainly feels this pressure, as well. We currently have a large number of open nursing positions at the moment and are actively recruiting to fill those along with positions in most other service areas throughout the hospital,” Parker said.
“We are also working with Somerset Community College on long range plans to develop specific tracts and scholarship opportunities to create more qualified nurses in our region, have activated a plan to recruit international nurses, and we strive to ensure that our culture and work-environment matches, and even exceeds, that of other facilities.”
Parker also addressed the new employee mandates from offices such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which are requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations or document why they haven’t received the vaccination.
Parker told Miller that as of right now, around 70 percent of the hospital’s staff are vaccinated.
“What we’re currently working toward is the news that we’ve heard about the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements. We are working quickly to establish policies and protocols to meet that. It does seem that the CMS rules that are coming out, as we understand them, this will become a mandate within all health care facilities who are affiliated with CMS,” Parker told the radio station.
He added that 90 to 95 percent of the COVID patients admitted over the last two months were unvaccinated.
When asked by the Commonwealth Journal whether he would encourage his staff to be vaccinated, Parker replied, “Lake Cumberland intends to fully comply with the federal vaccine requirement, as we know that the COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against this virus and getting vaccinated supports our mission of making communities healthier.
“We are committed to fulfilling all of our regulatory and compliance obligations, and are working diligently to ensure our team is compliant by the January 4, 2022 deadline. We are pleased that more than 70 percent of our team members have already been vaccinated for COVID-19, which provides us with a good launching position to meet the requirements outlined in the new federal rules.
“Since COVID-19 vaccines first became available, we have been strongly encouraging our employees and providers to get vaccinated. We are working with our remaining staff members to ensure they either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit an appropriate exemption by the deadline.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.