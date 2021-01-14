Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.