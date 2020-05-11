May has been named as National Nurses Month, a designation that takes on a strong significance as the country enters into month number three of dealing with the restrictions brought about by a novel coronavirus pandemic.
It is also the end of National Nurses Week which was officially designated in 1993 as being the days of May 6 through May 12.
Plus, the World Health Organization has named 2020 as “The Year of the Nurse.”
Truly, this is a time to reflect upon the different roles nurses play in the healthcare system.
But while all the extra spotlights are being shown on those men and women, they are simply going about their routines, working their shifts and doing what they can to help.
For Madison Brooks, an RN in the Cardiovascular ICU unit of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, that means continuing to care for the patients like normal.
She explains that her unit doesn’t house COVID-19 patients, but the constant threat of the widespread disease showing up at work has meant she had to make changes.
“It’s very scary, because we’re putting ourselves on the line to help them [the patients],” Brooks said.
She is a 2018 graduate of Lindsey Wilson College, born and raised in Somerset. She has been working at LCRH for two years.
“Somerset is just what I call home, and LCRH feels like home, too,” she said.
Being home doesn’t always mean being around family, though. With the threat of COVID-19 looming, Brooks said she chose not to go visit parents and other family members.
“I hadn’t seen my family for a month. It’s just for their protection,” she said.
“I don’t want to be that person that gets my family sick.”
Visiting with them has been done in other ways.
“We talked on the phone. I would drive by and wave out the window. You make it work,” she said.
And her family seemed to understand that her job and the precautions she took were important to her.
The people she works with at LCRH are like another family, one in which everyone is pitching together for the common goal of helping patients.
“It’s not just the nurses, and it’s not just the doctors or administrators,” she said. “You can walk down the halls, and the cleaning staff with talk with you, or the lab staff will say ‘hi.’”
Her current schedule has her working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. – night shift.
“I kind of nap throughout the day,” she said, getting her rest before getting up around 2 p.m. and getting into work around 6 p.m.
She begins each shift reviewing the reports of the patients in her care that evening.
“You never know what you’re going to walk into,” she said.
Some patients will be on ventilators, she said. Some will need almost constant care, or to be watched throughout the night, while some will only need assistance with daily living activities like going to the bathroom or being given their medication.
Some patients may have improved since the last time she saw them. Or, some who were improving could have gotten worse in the intervening time.
She admits it can make her anxious, not knowing what her night will hold when she starts, but in the end, it’s all about taking care of them.
“You go with it. You kind of learn to put on your best face and trust in the Lord,” she said.
She got into the field because she said she wanted to help people.
“It’s a good feeling, knowing I’ve impacted someone’s day in a positive day.”
And she calls it an amazing experience to watch someone come off of a ventilator, or to get up and walk again after an illness.
She said she has hard days, and sometimes she wonders if this is what she wants to do in life.
“Then, someone will come in and thank me for taking care of them, and it’s so rewarding,” she said.
LCRH said it will be marking National Nurses Month and the Year of the Nurse with special occasions later on, but officials add that the public can leave notes of encouragement to specific people through the website www.thankahealthcarehero.com.
“Our heroic nurses are always on the front lines of caring for the sick and injured,” said Pam Booker, chief nursing officer at LCRH. “Their compassion, clinical expertise and servant leadership are fundamental to our ability to provide the high-quality care our patients have come to rely on. I am so proud to celebrate and honor their hard work – and not just during Nurses Month, but year-round. Their impact is an essential part of our mission of Making Communities Healthier.
“By their very nature, nurses are special people who are committed to selflessly serving and caring for others no matter the circumstance,” Booker said. “During our fight against COVID-19, our nurses have truly stepped up and are making countless sacrifices daily to ensure the safety of patients and each other, and to help protect our community. They are heroes in every sense of the word.”
