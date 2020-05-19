For many people, not being able to see a hospitalized loved one has been one of the most difficult ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic. But that is changing as Kentucky's communities continue to gradually loosen restrictions.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) announced Tuesday that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitation as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services at its facilities.
The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance. The updated restrictions, effective immediately, now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our patients, providers, team members, and community,” said Robert Parker, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
Access to Lake Cumberland Regional remains limited to the entrances to the Emergency Department and the main lobby garage, according to LCRH Marketing and Communications Director Mandy Prather.
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients. All visitors must be 12 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask and a sticker (identifying the individual as a visitor on the date issued) while in the facility.
"Visitors are welcome to bring their own mask or if they don't have one, we are happy to provide one," Prather noted.
Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors are not yet allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. No overnight visitation is being allowed at this time, Prather added.
"There are still no visitors allowed in our skilled nursing unit," she said, "which operates under the same protocol as a nursing home."
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.