Lake Cumberland Regional Airport is one of 55 Kentucky airports that will receive part of $77.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through the Airport Improvement Program.
The Somerset airport’s share of the money is $30,000 which, according to airport manager Kellie Baker, will be used according to FAA guidelines –– payroll, debt-service payments and any operational expenses. The federal funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the largest economic rescue package in history
“We at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport are extremely grateful to Senator (Mitch) McConnell for supporting general aviation airports in the CARES Act,” Baker said. The CARES Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27. “This over $2 trillion economic relief package delivers on the Trump Administration’s commitment to protecting the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19,” McConnell said in a news release.
“Much like all airports and businesses across the country, Lake Cumberland Regional Airport has been affected by the COVID epidemic,” Baker said. “The CARES Act will assure general aviation airports will remain open and operational during the crisis,” she remarked.
“Kentucky’s network of world-class airports drives our economy and supports good jobs. As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure,” said McConnell. “When this crisis is over, our Commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight,” he added.
“As Senate majority leader, I was proud to keep Kentucky’s priorities, including our airports and their workers, at the center of the national discussion,” McConnell concluded.
According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100 percent of the airport funding, which normally requires a local match.
Baker said a $1.2 million project to install LED lighting at the airport is still underway and won’t be finished until probably the end of May. The airfield lighting includes 332 lights for the runway and taxiway, replacing the rotating beacon, 34 directional signs and four REIL (runway end identifier lights).
Appalachian Foothills Contracting, Inc., a Lexington-base firm, is contractor for the lighting job. Baker said the lighting contract is entirely funded by the state.
