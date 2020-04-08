The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Pulaski County is holding steady at 28, according to the latest Facebook Live update from Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had 28 confirmed/presumed positive cases — the same as reported on Monday. Of those, Judge Kelley said that 10 have recovered, one remains hospitalized and 16 are in self isolation in addition to one death first reported last week.
“We’ve had a good couple of days in Pulaski County,” Judge Kelley said. “…These next two weeks are going to be absolutely critical and I want you to double your efforts.”
The judge repeated his plea for local parents to keep close watch on their children, whom he said are probably healthy enough to survive COVID-19 but could spread it to others.
“The trouble with our children getting out is they can carry this virus back to those who are not quite so healthy and may not survive,” he said. “It just broke my heart to hear about the Pitman family last week…I don’t want anybody to go through that. I don’t want anybody to have to see a loved one die in a hospital where you’re not allowed to go visit and have that natural grieving process that goes along with that. This is important, folks. Let’s do all we can to keep this from spreading.”
As for the other nine counties included in our health district, Lake Cumberland District Health Department is reporting six cases in Adair; five cases in McCreary; four each in Russell and Wayne; three cases in Taylor; and one case each in Clinton, Cumberland and Green counties. Casey County has yet to report a positive case. The district total stood as of Tuesday night at 53 COVID-19 cases with seven hospitalizations, 28 self-isolations, 16 recoveries and two deaths (one each in Pulaski and Adair).
Through its emergency operations center (EOC), Pulaski County has established a Food and Medical Essentials Hotline — 606-451-0810 — for those who can’t leave their home and don’t have other transportation or delivery options.
Judge Kelley closed his update by encouraging citizens to sign up for the county’s CodeRED emergency notification system if they haven’t already.
“It can save lives, every second you can get warnings about what’s coming,” Kelley said, adding that 26,000 Pulaski Countians are currently signed up.
Once you remove the county’s juvenile population, the judge said that wasn’t a bad number but the goal is to reach 40,000 for the system “to make sure we’re getting the most use” from the system. Visit https://www.pulaskigov.com/ for more information.
