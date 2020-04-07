Last week, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order to allow retired first responders to be rehired to help with the fight against COVID-19 without penalties toward their retirement benefits.
The order, which lasts the duration of the state of emergency, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel, park rangers and corrections officers.
While there's been no significant increase in crime, local law enforcement leaders note the action is crucial to keep departments properly staffed should officers (or any first responders) need to be quarantined after a potential exposure to the virus.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, who currently serves as 3rd vice president for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, said the organization's executive board of directors first began to talk about the issue about a month ago and later posed the possibility to the governor during a conference call.
"I think it's a benefit for agencies across the state," Chief Hunt said.
Kentucky law already allows retirees to be hired back but the process takes 3-4 months. The governor's order expedites the process, Hunt continued, and will be particularly helpful for smaller departments. Somerset, as one of the larger departments in southcentral Kentucky, is pretty well staffed and was already in a position to hire new officers before the outbreak began. But having one in a five-officer agency under quarantine, the chief noted, would deplete that agency's manpower by 20 percent.
"This will help departments hire reinforcements quickly," Chief Hunt said. "Depending on how it goes, it could become beneficial for larger departments as well…as far as resources and scheduling."
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said that while his staff has not yet been affected either, he is extremely grateful for the retirees who have already offered to come back should the need arise.
"At this time, everyone is healthy," Sheriff Speck said. "We're practicing our social distancing here at the sheriff's office, and we're being extra vigilant to even distance ourselves from each other. I certainly don't want a number of our officers being infected or having to quarantine.…
"We're doing things a little bit differently," the sheriff continued of the CDC guidelines deputies are following to reduce the chance of exposure, "but I want the public to know that we're still doing our job. We're still enforcing the law."
