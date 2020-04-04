In the 1986 film, "Heartbreak Ridge," Clint Eastwood famously said that when facing adversity, "You improvise, you overcome, you adapt."
In the age of the coronavirus, everyone is having to do just that — including the businesses that are still open and operating.
For the small business owner, where the margin between "profit" and "broke" is razor thin, finding ways to stay alive in an era where many businesses are forced to be closed and eateries are closing their dining rooms to the public, it's especially crucial to find ways to adapt and improvise in order to overcome the challenges at hand.
One such business is Eubank Pizza.
The pie joint was already a local feel-good story in Pulaski County. Chris and April Robinson came down to this area from the Chicago area and brought a Windy City pizza philosophy with them. Taking over a pre-existing restaurant in a sleepy shopping center located along North U.S. 27 in Eubank, the Robinsons quickly found a demand for their product. They expanded by opening the Sip N Scoops Cafe next door to the original Eubank Pizza and more recently, expanded into the southern reaches of Pulaski by opening a second Eubank Pizza in Somerset near the intersection with the Ky. 914 bypass, just short of the Burnside border.
One thing they didn't do is deliver.
"I'd been dragging my feet on delivery for a long time because of the lack of infrastructure," said Robinson.
Cooking a pizza is the easy part. Getting it where it needs to go typically requires some technology. Eubank Pizza was doing fine with dine-in and carry-out and never invested in a point-of-sale system which helps track where the pizza is being delivered.
"(Not having that) makes it much more difficult to tell who's in (delivery) range, who's out of range," said Robinson. "There's actual infrastructure required to do this and we're doing without it the best we can. ... We're going old-school. We've put a map up on the wall."
The reason that Eubank Pizza is forging ahead with the delivery option despite not being as fully equipped as they liked is because, seemingly overnight, the world changed. It's been about two weeks since Gov. Andy Beshear ordered restaurants all over Kentucky to close their doors in response to efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. You can drive-thru, you can call ahead and pick up your meal curbside, you can have it delivered, but you can't go out and eat for the time being.
It's been a hard adjustment for Robinson and his Eubank Pizza family, as it has been for so many others, business owners and customers alike. "We've had to change our business model," he said. "We're a dine-in restaurant that provided carry-out. We made connections with customers (who ate at the restaurant) that have been taken away from us. We get to know our customers; it's been very difficult to get to know someone through the window as you're handing off food. Thank the good Lord we made connections in the community already."
Indeed, Robinson credits the people of Pulaski for helping Eubank Pizza stay afloat in these uncertain times.
"We're not being crushed the way I expected to be crushed," said Robinson. "The community is fantastic. They've really rallied around us and showed us support. ... It really makes me feel good inside."
Plenty of other businesses are being crushed, however -- small businesses in particular -- as well as the employees who worked for them, and who are now on the unemployment line hoping for government restrictions to be lifted sooner rather than later.
"I feel for for those guys, I really do. I feel it," said Robinson. "I feel like I'm responsible for (Eubank Pizza employees), their safety and their well-being and their income. That weight is heavy on me.
"Thirty families rely on this business," he added. "Thank God we all have jobs. I'll do my best to make sure that continues."
That aim ties into the new delivery aspect of the Eubank Pizza experience. In a time when few people are hiring, Eubank Pizza actually is -- they didn't have delivery drivers before and need them now. Robinson is thinking around four drivers for the north location and two to four for the south site, but he says he's going to be "picky" about who he hires because he's thinking long-term.
"I don't want to overdo it. I don't want to overextend (the hiring) and have to let them go (when the crisis is over)," said Robinson. "We're family here and I'm looking for people who fit into it. ... I'm making a commitment. I want people who will return that commitment."
When Robinson says they're "family," he isn't kidding -- and he means more than just his own immediate kin. Robinson noted that he's taken a number of measures to be proactive and health-minded in the current coronavirus environment. One of those ideas is dividing people into teams who take turns working at the restaurants.
"We were so busy trying to stay alive, we had to shave hours off schedules to put people on teams," he said. "The idea of teams is, if someone gets sick, we can remove them, minimizing interpersonal contacts between staff. We've got an entire family that works for me on one shift. If one gets sick, it doesn't affect the entire business, it only affects that team. We're mitigating risk to folks."
He added, "I've taken what some people though were extreme measures, but looking back, you see I'm not being draconian, I'm just looking out for people here. I've divided people into teams. Taking everybody's temperature, wearing gloves ... When I first started presenting these ideas, people said, 'It seems extreme, why would you want to do that, so I got a little pushback, but I think people have come full circle and realize these are probably the right steps to take."
On March 19, Robinson made a post on the Eubank Pizza Facebook page outlining the precautions he's put in place. It also includes rules like no cell phones in the building ("Even if we are all diligent in our hand washing, our cell phones are often neglected and handling this potentially contaminated object as often as we all do will increase our risk of becoming carriers"); no direct contact with any individual, including co-workers; hourly sanitation; body temperature checks of employees; and curbside pick-up (or the pick-up window) only for customers.
"I've lost a lot of sleep over whether I've made the right decisions," said Robinson. "I've asked God for the wisdom to make the right decisions, and since that moment, I've not second-guessed myself, because I know it comes from a place of good intentions."
Robinson is grateful to the community for supporting his business, and is trying to give back when some need it the most. He said he recently worked with Crystal Cox at Modern Systems ("It was all her idea") to provide pizzas for the emergency room workers at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (where Cox used to work) as well as EMS.
"I told Crystal, 'For every dollar you raise, we'll match it,'" said Robinson. "We were able to deliver about 50 pizzas to the hospital over three or four days. ... We tried to cover shift changes, so everyone got some.
"The good Lord has blessed us; it's my job to bless others," he added, "... giving back to the people who are on the front lines, who are truly putting themselves in harm's way for the betterment of everyone else."
In order to place deliveries -- in lieu of point-of-sale infrastructure and to avoid tying up phone lines -- Robinson advised customers to download the Slice app on their phone, which serves independent pizza restaurants, and make their delivery requests using that technology. Slice is available via the App Store for Apple, Google Play, and other similar venues.
Visit Eubank Pizza's Facebook page for more information about how to order your pizza and pick it up or have it delivered.
Slice makes it "a little easier" for Eubank Pizza to figure out the brave new world of delivery, but it's not a simple process -- drivers can't be gone more than 30 minutes, and Robinson has to figure out where the boundaries are for the areas his business can feasibly serve. Improvising and adapting aren't easy ... but in order to help the community overcome the challenges they face in these difficult times, they're necessary steps.
"I extended (delivery range) further than I probably should have, but I don't want customers going out (to pick up the pizza) if they don't have to," said Robinson. "... With the lack of people out doing day-to-day jobs, we need to adapt and get to the customers instead of expecting the customers to get to us."
