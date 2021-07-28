School is right around the corner, and local school systems are planning to give parents and students the choice on whether or not to wear masks when they return to the classrooms.
That policy didn’t change as of Tuesday afternoon, one day after Governor Andy Beshear announced new indoor mask recommendations for schools.
The recommendations stem from reports that the new delta variant of the coronavirus was spreading rapidly throughout the United States.
The state’s recommendations are for all unvaccinated students and adults to wear masks indoors in classrooms and other indoor school settings, and for all students under the age of 12 should wear masks indoors.
Furthermore, the state recommends that all students and adults wear masks while indoors in classrooms and schools as to “optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption.”
“Our priority is our kids,” said Gov. Beshear. “How we make decisions has to come from one simple place: What gives us the best chance to have our kids in school the maximum number of days in the midst of a pandemic?”
However, the superintendents of all three local public school districts say they will not enact a mask requirement for their schools at this time.
Pulaski County Schools’ Superintendent Patrick Richardson said, “At this time, I plan to open school on August 11, 2021 not requiring masks. Masks have be highly recommended by the Governor and Department of Public Health, especially for the unvaccinated, however they have not been mandated.”
Richardson pointed out than in a recent survey of the school system’s parents, 90 percent did not believe masks should be required if there is no mandate from state officials.
“It will be up to parents and adults to decide if they or their children will wear a mask to school,” Richardson said. “Please know that we will constantly monitor the severity of the spread of COVID-19 in our buildings and will adjust our protocols if necessary or as government mandates are put in place.”
Somerset Independent Schools’ superintendent, Kyle Lively, had a very similar view.
“We are constantly evaluating the COVID-19 situation in an effort to provide students a safe and highly productive educational experience,” he said. “At this time the district plans to honor parental/personal choice. However, this is a very fluid and ever-changing situation. Therefore, we will continue to monitor and adjust procedures accordingly.”
Jimmy Dyehouse, superintendent of the single-facility Science Hill School in northern Pulaski, which serves students through the eighth grade, had earlier pledged not to require students to wear masks this coming school year. That hasn’t changed following Beshears’ most recent statements.
“We’ve been watching (what’s coming from the state) and keeping an eye on it, but no, we’re not bending on what our decision is,” said Dyehouse. “It’s a board decision, and we made our mind up. Every kid in our building, from preschool to eighth grade, masks will be optional. Same way on the school bus. That’s also recommended. That’s all these things are, they’re all recommendations.”
The importance of allowing mask use to be optional for students is to “make it a parent choice,” said Dyehouse. “Our parents, they know what to do to keep their kiddo safe, just like we know how to keep them safe inside the school. We want the parents to be in on that decision as well, since they’re huge stakeholders in the whole school process.
“If they feel their child is safer with a mask on, by all means, we’ll accommodate that, on the bus, in the building, on the playground,” he added. “But as far as us mandating it, we don’t feel like it’s our place.”
