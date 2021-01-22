The area is seeing fewer reports of new COVID-19 cases, but the officials at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) are not resting. They continue to monitor the rollout of the vaccine, and stated that part of the school staff within Pulaski will be a part of next week’s vaccination efforts.
In it’s Wednesday report, LCDHD staff said that part of local teachers and staff are expected to be vaccination in the week of January 25, along with staff at Cumberland, Green, Russell and Wayne counties.
The rest of the area’s school staff is expected to be vaccinated in the week of February 1, along with McCreary County school staff.
The report did not specify which of the Pulaski’s districts would be covered on which days. Pulaski has three public districts – Pulaski County, Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent, as well as Somerset Christian School.
The weekly numbers for Pulaski show that the number of new cases declined dramatically last week over the numbers from the week before.
For the week of January 10 through January 16, Pulaski saw 324 newly diagnosed cases, compared to 443 from the week before.
So far this week, Pulaski’s rate of new cases is on track to have a similar number of cases. As of Thursday, the county has had 195 new cases for the week.
Also as of Thursday, Pulaski had 276 current cases of COVID, with 35 people in the hospital and the rest in self-isolation.
There have been 69 deaths so far. There have been four recent deaths: A 69-year-old reported on January 14 who had been released from observation due to no longer being contagious but who later died due to complications from the virus; a 76-year old who had been hospitalized and a 64-year-old who had been hospitalized and who was no longer contagious and had been released from health department observation, both of whom were reported on Monday; and a 78-year-old who had been hospitalized was reported on Tuesday.
On the positive side, LCDHD had several days both last week and this week in which there were no deaths within any of the district’s 10 counties.
Although the number of people with COVID-19 is declining, it has not reduced enough for any county in the district to come out of the Red-Critical zone. As of Thursday, Pulaski’s 7-day average incident rate was at 60.02. Being in the Red-Critical stage means that number is 25 or higher.
Commenting on the rate, health department officials stated, “With that much spread, if we are not all vigilant with following the guidance, the disease can quickly ramp back up. Please do not become complacent.”
They urged the public to continue to follow state and federal recommendations, including the continued wearing of face coverings while in public areas, to help prevent the spread of the disease.
