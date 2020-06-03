Pulaski County's unemployment for April is four times what it was during the same month last year.
Unemployment rates rose in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2019 and April 2020, according to the latest figures from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Pulaski County posted a rate of 17.1 percent — more than quadruple the 4.2 rate that was reported in April of last year. Even the March 2020 unemployment rate was only 5.9 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect Kentucky's economy in the middle of the month.
Two of the county's neighbors found themselves in the bottom 10 statewide. Lincoln County tied for sixth highest jobless rate at 20.7 while Russell County 20.6 percent.
Clinton County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 8.4 percent, while Marion County recorded the state's highest unemployment rate at 28.6 percent.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 16.1 percent for April 2020, and 14.4 percent for the nation.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
