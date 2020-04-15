A favorite hobby for one Somerset woman has grown into a mission to help those on the frontlines battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Kathe Vaughn learned to sew in the eighth grade, and has loved making clothes all her life. It wasn't her career though; she retired after 32 years with the City of Somerset — working in various departments under six mayors.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc not only on public health but our nation's economy, Vaughn has found a way to combine her creative talents with her sense of civic duty.
Vaughn found a pattern online and intended to make cloth masks for herself and family right at the beginning of outbreak. But she felt called to do more. With the help of a few like-minded friends, Vaughn was soon sewing masks and donating them to medical personnel as well as first responders — and anyone in need.
"To date, we have made around 1,100 masks," she said in an interview on Monday. "We have not charged for the first one."
Vaughn sews masks mainly for adults. Margaret Simkins is in charge of cutting material for Vaughn, while Tia Murphy concentrates on sewing children's masks. Marian Fredericks has also joined, sewing both for adults and children.
In keeping with social distancing practices and protecting the health of their loved ones, those with raw material drop it off on the ladies' back porches then they will leave the finished product on their front porches in a back with the person's name on it for pickup. She estimates on a good day, she can produce some 30 masks.
This system not only works for the group and their recipients but others who are helping by donating fabric, elastic, thread and other materials. Vaughn said she's using any money donated for shipping costs. "People have been so, so good," she said. "A lot of folks have prayed for us. We would just like for everyone to keep praying."
The group has sent batches of masks to Shriner's Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky Blood Center and more. They've been shipped as far as Massachusetts and Texas.
Vaughn noted that some healthcare providers who do have access to standard PPE (personal protective equipment) wear the cloth masks over their N95 masks to help keep them clean. "Our masks just go in the washer and they're good to go," she said.
The group plans to continue as long as there's a need.
"We're all strong in our faith," Vaughn said. ".…It's been a blessing, and an adventure. It tickles me to think there's somebody out there who has our mask on."
